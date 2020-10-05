Rebel Wilson reveals she’s only 6 pounds away from her goal weight, dubs herself ‘Fit Amy’

Rebel Wilson is only 6 pounds away from her goal weight for her “year of health.”

The actress opened up about the hard work she’s been putting into exercising in a candid post on Sunday.

Wilson, 40, later dubbed herself “Fit Amy,” a reference to her “Pitch Perfect” character Patricia Hobart that had her friends call her Fat Amy.

“Happy Sunday everyone!” the actress captioned a post of her on a hike. “This week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am) and went on a hike…even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog’)”

Wilson added: “But I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight! Rebs x”

She later posted a photo of herself eating dessert captioned, “Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself 😘 🍰 (I just do it with food now only once or twice a week...and substitute bubble baths on alternate nights).”

In another photo the “Isn’t It Romantic?” star shared a selfie and wrote, “Just call me: Fit Amy.”

Former “Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin commented, “She’s movin on up from horizontal running! 🔥🔥,” a reference to “Pitch Perfect.”

“Ayyyy FIT AF PATRICIA!😍👏🏻🔥⚡️❤️,” Wilson’s co-star Alexis Knapp commented.

Many fans told the Australian star that they loved her body before and after she embarked on her weight loss journey.

“Loved you then .. love you now,” a fan said. Another wrote, “Beautiful regardless of size.”

One commenter added: “Beautiful before. Beautiful now.”

Wilson’s latest weight loss update comes only a few months after she said she only had 8kgs, roughly 17 to 18 pounds, to lose in order to reach her goal weight.

“Hopefully I can do it by the end of the year,” the “Hustle” star said in August.