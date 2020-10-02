Rebel Wilson shows off her slim-downed figure in selfie following her return from vacation

Rebel Wilson is back from vacation.

The “Pitch Perfect” star, 40, posted a smiling selfie on Instagram on Thursday to mark her return to Los Angeles, Calif., after a vacation in Monaco last week.

Wilson’s slimmed-down figure was put on display as she sported a black longsleeved shirt with a scoop neck.

“Great to be back home and back to work,” she captioned the picture.

Her new boyfriend, Jacob Busch, who she made her red carpet debut with last week, commented, “Beautiful.”

The two recently came back from vacation after attending the Planetary Health Gala in Monaco. Wilson referred to Busch, 29, as her Prince Charming in a few of the photos she shared.

The heir of the popular Anheuser-Busch brewery is said to be motivating the “Isn’t It Romantic” star with her fitness amid her “year of health” journey to lose roughly 40 pounds.

“Jacob is also very health conscious and they've been motivating each other with their health journeys,” a source told People magazine last week.

They added: “He's a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well.”

In August, Wilson took the time to thank her followers who have supported her this year.

“Thanks for all the love so far on my ‘Year of Health’ journey - when I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself ‘hmmmm...better not’ and had a bottle of water instead,” she shared.

The Australian actress then shared she only has 8kgs, roughly 17 to 18 pounds, to lose in order to reach her goal weight.

“Hopefully I can do it by the end of the year,” Wilson said.