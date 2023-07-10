Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Reality TV doctor and girlfriend accused of sex crimes get charges dismissed

Dr. Grant Robicheaux was on the reality show 'Online Dating Rituals of the American Male' in 2014

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of July 6 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of July 6

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Dr. Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend, Cerissa Riley, have had sex charges against them dismissed by a California judge, after they were accused of drugging and raping multiple victims.

Court records show that charges of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense were dismissed Friday against Riley and Robicheaux, a surgeon who previously appeared on a Bravo TV show called "Online Dating Rituals of the American Male."

The decision came after a preliminary hearing before Superior Court Judge Michael Leversen, who determined there was not sufficient evidence to proceed to trial, according to the Orange County Register.

Robicheaux and Riley are still facing drug charges and are due in court July 19.

mug shot of Cerissa Riley and Dr. Grant Robicheaux

Booking photos of Cerissa Riley and Dr. Grant Robicheaux projected on a screen during a press conference in Santa Ana, California, on Sept. 18, 2018. (Mindy Schauer/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

NEW ACCUSERS EMERGE IN CASE OF CALIFORNIA SURGEON, GIRLFRIEND ACCUSED OF DRUGGING, SEXUALLY ASSAULTING WOMEN

In 2018, more than a dozen women and one man came forward to accuse the duo, calling them a "Bonnie and Clyde" team of rapists.

Authorities at the time said the couple allegedly  slipped drugs to the victims while partying with them and then sexually assaulted them while they were incapable of resisting.

Then-District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said in September 2018, "I have not seen a case in my career that involved this many videos and sexual acts and possible crimes."

Dr. Grant Robichaux and Cerissa Riley wear face masks in court

Dr. Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley at a pre-trial hearing at Superior Court of California of the County of Orange in 2021. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We believe the defendants used their good looks and charms to lower the inhibitions of their potential prey," Rackauckas said at the time. "We've all heard of a wolf in sheep's clothing. Well, a wolf can wear scrubs or doctor’s clothing. Or a wolf can be a beautiful woman."

Dr. Grant Robicheaux, and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley outside court.

Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley listen to their attorney address the press outside the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach, California, in 2018. (Paul Bersebach/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

They were denied bail at the time and Robicheaux was facing up to 82 years in prison to life if he was convicted, while Riley faced up to 63 years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Morgan Philips and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trending