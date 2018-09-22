More than a dozen victims accuse California surgeon, girlfriend of rape; called 'Bonnie and Clyde' team

More than a dozen women and one man have come forward to accuse a surgeon, who was once featured on a Bravo dating reality show, and his girlfriend of sexual assault, with one woman calling the couple a “Bonnie and Clyde” team of rapists.

Orange County prosecutors on Friday said the individuals claim they were attacked by Newport Beach surgeon Grant Robicheaux, who was charged last week for drugging and raping two women. One allegation against the doctor dates back two decades.

Some victims said the surgeon’s girlfriend, Cerissa Laura Riley, participated in the sexual assaults, according to prosecutors.

The couple, who was charged with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, and assault with intent to commit sexual offense, is currently free on $100,000 bail each.

The new alleged victims came forward following reports on Wednesday, which claimed that there are as many as six alleged victims, at least one from New York, one from Nevada and one from Southern California, KACB reported.

District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said during press conference on Friday that the authorities are considering additional charges and urged the public to contact the police with any relevant information about the couple.

“Even if you made a conscious decision to party with this couple, or with anybody else for that matter, no one gets a pass to have their way with you when you’re unconscious or past the point of consent,” Rackauckas said.

The possibility of additional charges comes just days after the authorities suggested there could be “thousands of victims” of crimes committed by the couple. “I have not seen a case in my career that involved this many videos and sexual acts and possible crimes,” Rackauckas said earlier this week.

The authorities believe Robicheaux and Riley used their looks to prey on their alleged victims. “We believe the defendants used their good looks and charms to lower the inhibitions of their potential prey,” Rackauckas said. “We've all heard of a wolf in sheep's clothing. Well, a wolf can wear scrubs or doctor’s clothing. Or a wolf can be a beautiful woman.”

“There are thousands and thousands of videos and images ... There are several videos where women in the videos appear to be highly intoxicated, beyond the ability to consent or resist. They are barely responsive to the defendants’ sexual advances,” he added. “Based on this evidence, we believe there might be many unidentified victims out there.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the attorneys for Robicheaux and Riley also held a press conference on Friday and denied that their clients engaged in nonconsensual sexual acts with others.

The attorneys pushed back against the authorities’ claims that they are in possession of videos showing a number of victims, saying the authorities seized the evidence from the surgeon’s house in January.

“The investigation began many, many months before that.... Despite that time, there is no allegation, there has been no information released, regarding thousands of victims or hundreds of rapes,” said attorney Philip Cohen. “The fact is, after nine months … Grant and Cerissa have been charged with two counts of sexual assault.”

The charges of two counts of sexual assault stem from allegations by two women. According to court documents, one woman reportedly described Robicheaux and Riley as a “Bonnie and Clyde” team who drugged her and engaged in sex acts without her consent, the Times reported.

The woman told the police that the surgeon gave her two pills that made her feel “lethargic.” Robicheaux then went on to have unprotected sex with her while his girlfriend – who also performed oral sex on the woman –recorded the ordeal with her phone.

“The victim felt paralyzed by the apparent drugs and did not feel as though she could physically resist Robicheaux and Riley while they were having sex with her,” police said in court records. A medical test showed that the woman had cocaine, ecstasy and MDA, a hard drug sometimes known as the “love drug,” in her system.

The second woman reportedly said she lost her consciousness while drinking with the couple and was later taken to the surgeon’s house. The couple then began “sexually assaulting her with the intent to commit rape.” The woman screamed and asked for help, prompting a phone call to the police by one of the neighbors.

Robicheaux and Riley are currently facing up to 40 years or 30 years in prison, respectively. The number of years could increase if the authorities will bring the additional charges stemming from the new accusers.

The couple is due back in court on Oct. 25.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj and the Associated Press contributed to this report.