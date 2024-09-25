Reality star Julie Chrisley's 7-year prison sentence reinstated

Julie Chrisley was resentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison for bank fraud and tax evasion charges.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" star earned a legal victory in June when a three-judge panel found a legal error in how the trial judge calculated Chrisley's sentencing for the bank fraud scheme she was accused of with her husband, Todd Chrisley.

Chrisley's attorney, Alex Little, argued that she played a minor role in the crimes, which were "scattered offenses" and "dramatic mistakes," according to The Associated Press. He asked the court to reduce her sentence to no more than five years.

Chrisley appeared in court Wednesday and addressed the judge.

"I apologize for my actions and what led me to where I am today," she said before adding that prison has been "the most difficult time in my life" and has been hard on her family.

"I cannot ever repay my children for what they have had to go through, and for that I am sorry," she said.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals still upheld the convictions against Julie and Todd, who were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in November 2022 after a jury found the couple guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, in addition to conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Todd was originally sentenced to 12 years in prison, but had two years removed from his sentence. Julie was given a seven-year sentence after initially being indicted in August 2019 on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. Her sentence was reduced by 14 months in September 2023.

They will each have to complete 16 months of probation following the end of their prison sentences.