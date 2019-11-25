Expand / Collapse search
'Real Housewives' star Tinsley Mortimer engaged to Scott Kluth: report

By Chelsea Hirsch , Oli Coleman | New York Post
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Nov. 25

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Nov. 25 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Tinsley Mortimer could become a “Real Housewife” of Chicago.

The “RHONY” star is engaged to her on-again-off-again boyfriend Scott Kluth.

Businessman Kluth proposed to Mortimer in his native city on Sunday, Page Six can confirm. The big moment happened as Christmas carolers sang by the steps of the Chicago Water Tower.

“Scott’s apartment is close to where the carollers were,” a source told us. “They were walking to dinner to and they saw these carollers, and they broke into Christina Perri’s ‘A Thousand Years,’ which is their song. It took Tinsley a few seconds to figure out what was going on, but then Scott got down on one knee. He’d organized the whole thing with the carollers in advance.”

“She was totally surprised,” the source continued. “Her friends sort of knew something was coming, but it really did take her by surprise. Scott asked her mom’s [Dale Mercer’s] permission, so their families knew, but it was a surprise to her friends.”

Insiders told Page Six on November 1 that Kluth had purchased the rock.

Kluth, 40, began dating Mortimer, 44, after meeting through former “RHONY” star Carole Radziwill, but frequently broke up and got back together because of the distance between them.

'RHONY' star Tinsley Mortimer got engaged on Sunday in Chicago, according to Page Six. <br> ​​ (Getty Images)

This will be Mortimer’s second marriage, as she was previously married to Topper Mortimer from 2002 to 2010.

Meanwhile, Topper and his new wife, Tabitha Simmons welcomed a daughter last January.

This article originally appeared in Page Six