Former ‘Real Housewives’ star Kim Richards is writing an autobiography

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kim Richards is writing an autobiography.

Richards — whose on- and off-screen highs and lows have made for numerous headlines through the years — broke the news to Page Six on Friday, telling us she just finished her first draft and that HarperCollins is publishing the memoir.

“It’ll be all about my life,” she told us during BravoCon.

FORMER 'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR'S SON SLASHED IN JAILHOUSE FIGHT

Richards, 55, said it was “rough” re-examining her past while getting the book together.

“I’ve always been spiritual, but then I really started digging in and looking at really, like, who I was, who I became and who I am today,” she told us. “Only time knows who I’ll end up being. I’m really continuing to grow and it’s been a process. Looking back at my life, every bit of it from the beginning, was very, wow. Some of the … painful parts were tough. It’s been beautiful, too. I’ve grown a lot.”

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STARS REVEAL THEIR PLASTIC SURGERY SECRETS

On the first season of “RHOBH,” Kim’s sister and co-star, Kyle Richards, revealed that Kim was an alcoholic, causing family drama to come to light at the show’s reunion. The sisters’ dramatic relationship played out on the air until Kim left “RHOBH” in Season 5 (2014-2015), though she occasionally still makes cameos on the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2015, Kim was arrested after a “drunken rampage” at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She was arrested again in August of that year for shoplifting at a local Target. Her probation was lifted in September 2018.

This article originally appeared in Page Six