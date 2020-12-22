'Real Housewives' star Teresa Giudice goes Instagram official with new man

Teresa Giudice is making things official with her new man.

On Tuesday, the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her beau.

"The BEST thing that came out of 2020," she captioned the picture.

People magazine previously reported that Giudice's boyfriend is businessman Luis "Louie" Ruelas. A source confirmed the identity of her new man after the Bravo personality herself confessed on Facebook that she did have someone new in her life.

"Excited to reveal my new boyfriend," the mother of four wrote in a November post showing the unidentified man -- at the time -- with his hand wrapped around her waist.

Ruelas is the co-founder and executive vice president of business development at Digital Media Solutions in Clearwater, Fla., according to the outlet. Giudice has not publicly revealed the identity of her new man.

The romance comes after Giudice split with her husband Joe Giudice. They were married for 20 years.

The couple finalized their divorce in September, eight months after announcing they would be ending their marriage.

The duo hadn’t been together in more than four years after they pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Teresa Giudice served her sentence and was released in 2015, and Joe Giudice began a 41-month prison term in March 2016.

Joe and Teresa will continue to co-parent their four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report