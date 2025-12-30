‘Real Housewives’ star accused of running cult-like church operation, ex-members allege financial exploitation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reality star Mary Cosby’s TV fame now collides with serious allegations in a new TLC docuseries that examines claims of cult-like behavior inside the church she leads with her husband.

The three-part series, "The Cult of the Real Housewife," investigates Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, exploring claims of spiritual manipulation, financial pressure and emotional control that former members say unfolded behind closed doors.

The docuseries traces Faith Temple’s roots to its founding by Rosemary "Mama" Cosby, Mary’s grandmother, who was widely revered within the congregation.

Following the death of "Mama" Cosby, leadership of the church passed to her husband, Robert Cosby Sr. — Mary’s step-grandfather — whose later marriage to Mary sparked controversy and marked what critics described as a dramatic shift in the church’s culture.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mary Cosby for comment.

Mary’s cousin Dan Cosby told Fox News Digital that what he witnessed inside Faith Temple fundamentally altered his trust in church leadership.

"How he would do it, how he would use his form of authoritarian-style of leadership and how he would talk to other brothers in the church … pitting them against me or against other members," Dan said, referring to Robert Cosby Sr. "I wasn't the only one. There are others that left because they saw the writing on the wall."

Dan said the behavior felt unpredictable and deeply unsettling, particularly because it often appeared calculated.

"There's two sides of Robert… almost a double personality," Dan said. "You just see his true form come out — a total Jekyll-and-Hyde … He would preach and actually call out people in the church and ridicule them … it was just embarrassing."

Over time, Dan noted, the behavior escalated to public humiliation during church services.

"You were just afraid to leave. People were afraid of leaving," he said. "This is detrimental to people."

For Dan, his time at Faith Temple revealed what he describes as a disturbing pattern of abuse masked as spiritual guidance. He said that church leadership frequently exploited members’ faith to enforce obedience and loyalty.

In the docuseries, Dan alleged he endured physical punishments and witnessed abuse as a child — including kneeling on pins and needles and watching another child beaten. Robert Cosby Sr., a military veteran, is accused of shoving Dan during a prayer session, which Dan said became a turning point that prompted him to leave the church.

"To understand, I think that ‘The Cult of the Real Housewife’ points out trauma is real and that people will manipulate that and make you think that God is a certain way," he told Fox News Digital. "They'll put their own righteousness into what they believe."

He cautioned that such manipulation can be subtle, making it hard for members to recognize that they are being exploited.

"I think this is bringing light to — people could be in a cult and not even realize that they’re in one," he said.

Financial pressure was central to the alleged control, Dan said, with members shamed for failing to give.

"It wasn’t necessarily what’s going to happen to you … but the pressure that you know you had to give more and [being told] ‘you’re cheap,’" he said.

Scripture was used to reinforce guilt, making members feel condemned.

"They would put all types of pressure related to scriptures," he said, adding that members were made to feel condemned. "But when you involve your faith and when you think that you're doing the right thing, and they put this guilty conscience on you that you are going to hell, damnation to you, that if you're not going to give."

Dan described one of the most damaging tactics as invoking the legacy of "Mama," the church’s beloved founder, whose teachings emphasized personal faith and moral agency.

"One of Mama's messages was, ‘Know God for yourself,’" Dan said. "But then they began worshiping this man and this woman as their God."

During Season two of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," a former church member named Cameron was introduced in what the docuseries describes as a deliberate attempt to expose Mary, showing viewers "who she really is and what she’s about."

He said he took out a $300,000 second mortgage on his home and gave the money to Mary, highlighting the alleged financial entanglements involved.

This storyline played a key role in revealing tensions and controversies around Mary’s character and her dealings within the social circle depicted on the show.

Dan’s wife, Kim Cosby, told Fox News Digital she also endured a complex journey marked by faith, family struggles and painful divisions within her religious community.

In "The Cult of the Real Housewife," she opened up about the emotional toll exacted by church teachings that demanded impossible choices — even between her husband and God.

"Extremely," Kim told Fox News Digital when asked how damaging it was to be told to choose between her husband and God. "If I said I’m going to go home and cook… then I’m putting him above God."

She added, "It was always a competition … if I didn’t do what they said, then I’m putting my husband above God."

"Mama" Cosby’s approach, Kim said, was one of unity and support — a stark contrast to the divisive tactics she claimed emerged after leadership changes within the church.

As painful as the past has been, Dan and Kim see signs of healing and hope in the present.

Reflecting on two decades marked by turmoil, Dan said, "After 20 years … this year, 2025, and with the help of ‘The Cult of the Real Housewife’ … my family — Kim, my daughters, my grandchildren — I am in their lives, and we are stronger than we’ve ever been."

Still, healing is not simple or quick, Dan emphasized.

"It doesn’t mean the hurt isn’t there … Our past, those instances, come back to our minds, and that hurt — that will only take God to be able to forgive," he said.

TLC’s "The Cult of the Real Housewife" is available to stream on HBO Max and Discovery+.