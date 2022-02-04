'Real Housewives' star Mary Cosby will not be included in filming for Salt Lake City's Season 3: source

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby will not be included in the filming of Season Three, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The news comes after Cosby did not appear for the taping of the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season Two reunion episode in January. Cosby claimed that she didn't attend because it was "one-sided."

Meanwhile, Cosby is disputing claims that she's "exited" the series after two seasons.

"This Story Is Not True!! This is a complete Fabrication’ A Complete Lie!’ I have not spoke to anyone!!" she wrote on Twitter in response to a news article's headline, "JUST IN: Mary Cosby exits 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' after 2 seasons."

A representative for Cosby did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Cosby recently came under fire for making racially-charged remarks on the Bravo series.

In an episode last month, Jennie Nguyen discussed with her husband, Duy Nguyen, Cosby's earlier comment made at a lunch about how Cosby loved Nguyen's "slanted eyes." Nguyen revealed the remark left her feeling "very mad" and "frustrated."

"It is insulting to our Asian culture to call me that, and it comes across as racist," Jennie said in a confessional interview at the time, according to People magazine . "And it's shocking cause Mary should be more educated and understand it's not appropriate to say stuff like that."

Nguyen has also been at the center of controversy after a slew of controversial social media posts resurfaced last month, which many said were overtly racist. Nguyen, who has since apologized and stated that she is not "racist," was subsequently fired from the reality show.

Meanwhile, "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" viewers expressed their own disgust over Cosby's comments on Twitter, with one person saying it's time for Cosby "to go."

"Mary Cosby has been racist on damn near every episode," a viewer tweeted in January. "She hasn’t learned anything because she sees nothing wrong with how she thinks or what she says. If you are defending her, then you are playing on the wrong team. It is time for her to go."

