‘Real Housewives’ alum Kim Zolciak accuses estranged husband Kroy Biermann of cheating as divorce drags on

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Kim Zolciak says her kids motivate her to stay strong through difficult divorce with ex Video

Kim Zolciak says her kids motivate her to stay strong through difficult divorce with ex

Former "RHOA" star Kim Zolciak told Fox News Digital that her daughters help guide her through tough times.

Kim Zolciak has accused her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, of cheating on her during their 12-year marriage.

When asked what the final straw was that led her to file for divorce in 2023, Zolciak told Entertainment Tonight, "He cheated." The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star got candid at Bravocon over the weekend about the status of her divorce from the former NFL player.

"No movement, no change, just constant antics," she told the outlet. "When I said I was filing for divorce, he said, I'm gonna publicly destroy you. And he told both my daughters that as well, and that's been his goal, and that's all he cares about. It hasn't worked yet."

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR KIM ZOLCIAK REBUILDS LIFE AS ESTRANGED HUSBAND TAKES SURPRISING CAREER TURN

Kim Zolciak speaks into a microphone

Kim Zolciak opened up about her split from Kroy Biermann, accusing the former NFL player of infidelity during their 12-year marriage. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Zolciak said she's happier than ever at this point in her life and has even moved on with a new man, who is also going through a divorce.

"I'm sorry, I'm legally married and so is he," she told the outlet responding to the claims she's dating a married man. "So he's been going through a divorce for years as well."

"So I don't know. I guess I'm supposed to wait until I'm legally divorced, which I don't think Kroy will ever give me a divorce," she claimed.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Biermann for comment.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann on TV

Kroy Biermann refiled for divorce from Kim Zolciak in 2023, calling their marriage "irretrievably broken," according to court documents. (Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Zolciak and Biermann both filed for divorce in May 2023. However, the two quickly called it off.

Biermann filed for divorce again just months later in August 2023. The former professional football player stated his 12-year marriage was "irretrievably broken" in documents obtained by Fox News Digital at the time.

The two share four children: Kroy, Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane. Biermann also adopted Zolciak's adult daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana Zolciak-Biermann.

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak attend black tie affair

The former couple’s ongoing divorce has played out publicly as they navigate co-parenting their six children amid financial and personal disputes. (Prince Williams)

Kim Zolciak and her daughter at Bravocon

Kim Zolciak's daughter spoke about the couple's divorce during Bravocon. (Griffin Nagel/Bravo via Getty Images)

Zolciak's daughter Ariana admitted she prays for everyone to move forward amid the contentious divorce.

"I feel like the only place we can turn now is to pray," she told Us Weekly at Bravocon. "I pray every night about it, and pray that God helps heal everybody, and they’re able to move forward and everything like that."

