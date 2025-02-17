'Real Housewives' star Mauricio Umansky's emergency surgery required metal plate, 12 screws

Mauricio Umansky's skiing injury required a metal plate and 12 screws during emergency surgery.

The reality TV star shared a health update for his 800,000 social media followers after suffering a major injury during an Aspen ski trip.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out," Umansky wrote in a statement shared over a photo of skis. "I have felt so much love and support."

"I had surgery on my clavicle it was a clean break but required a metal plate and 12 screws," the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star noted.

Umansky isn't planning on needing a lengthy recovery time as he was wearing a helmet when the skiing accident occurred.

"I expect a speedy recovery," he wrote. "The doctors and nurses at Aspen Valley Hospital are the best."

"I was wearing a helmet and that for sure saved me," the statement concluded.

Umansky revealed he needed surgery on Feb. 14. The TV star, who is still married to Kyle Richards, was seen being carried by ski patrol on a snowy mountain, with his arm in a sling.

"I feel so blessed to be taken care of by such amazing humans. Ski patrol, [paramedics], Aspen Hospital, you’re all the best. Broken clavicle," he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time, as he laid on a hospital bed with a medical tube in his nose.

The second photo he posted was a picture of his X-ray, as he showed his injury.

"Let’s get this surgery done so I can heal. Play hard sometimes you get hurt. But the care here has been incredible," he added.

Details of the ski accident remain unclear.

