Mauricio Umansky to undergo surgery after rushed to hospital from Aspen ski accident

Celebrity real estate mogul Mauricio Umansky was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a major injury during an Aspen ski trip.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum took to social media to share his health updates and revealed he needed surgery.

Umansky, 54, was seen being carried by ski patrol on a snowy mountain, with his arm in a sling.

LA FIRES: 'MILLION DOLLAR LISTING' STARS RAISE ALARM ABOUT ILLEGAL PRICE GOUGING

"I feel so blessed to be taken care of by such amazing humans. Ski patrol, [paramedics], Aspen Hospital, you’re all the best. Broken clavicle," he wrote on his Instagram Story, as he laid on a hospital bed with a medical tube in his nose.

The second photo he posted was a picture of his X-Ray, as he showed his injury.

"Let’s get this surgery done so I can heal. Play hard sometimes you get hurt. But the care here has been incredible," he added.

Details of the ski accident remain unclear.

Reps for Umansky did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

His injury comes after he recently opened up about how the Los Angeles fires impacted his business.

The founder and CEO of The Agency, a real estate and brokerage firm primarily located in Southern California, previously told Fox News Digital they have been working hard to get housing for displaced clients who live in places like Pacific Palisades. Umansky also starred in the Netflix reality series "Buying Beverly Hills."

He said 25 staff members and agents there have also lost their homes.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"It's just been extremely difficult to deal with that," he said. "On top of that, we do have offices directly where everything is happening in the Altadena Fire, the Pacific Palisades Fire, the one up in Malibu, and we have a tremendous amount of clientele, colleagues, friends, brothers, sisters that have all been affected by the fires. Obviously, the most devastating is the complete loss of a home and the people being displaced and evacuated and not being able to go home."



He said the people left homeless need the most help in finding a place to stay.

"And that's what we do for a living," he said, adding that they are also imploring landlords not to take advantage of the desperate situation.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES' STAR KYLE RICHARDS SAYS FAME, MONEY 'NOT GREAT' FOR MARRIAGE AMID HIGH-PROFILE SPLIT

Meanwhile, Umansky has split from his wife of 27 years, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards.

The couple announced their split in July 2023 with joint statements shared on social media.

"In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year," they wrote in his-and-hers posts shared on Instagram at the time. "The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part," they continued. "Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative."

The estranged couple has yet to file for divorce.

The "Real Housewives" star has been married to the real estate tycoon since 1996.

Richards and Umansky have three daughters together: Alexia, Sophia and Portia. The "Halloween" actress also has daughter Farrah Brittany from her first marriage with Guraish Aldjufrie.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.