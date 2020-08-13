'Real Housewives' star Candiace Dillard apologizes for past homophobic tweets: ‘My words were hurtful’

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard has apologized for past homophobic tweets that recently resurfaced.

Dillard, 33, posted a lengthy apology on her social media accounts on Wednesday, writing that she's "matured" since posting tweets from nearly a decade ago featuring critical remarks of gay men.

“To my loyal fanbase, particularly the LGBTQIA+ viewers, thank [you] for your unwavering support. I love you," the Bravo star began. “I, alone, am responsible for my words and I deeply regret saying anything that could have hurt my friends, colleagues, family and fans.”

"The language I used carelessly wasn't acceptable back then, and it isn't acceptable now," Dillard's statement continues. "I acknowledge that my words were hurtful, and for that I am deeply sorry."

Dillard added that she was “a private citizen” when she was “speaking carelessly and crassly.”

"While I have always considered myself an ally of the LGBTQIA+ community, I recognize my words were insensitive, and undermined the support, reverence and love I have consistently tried to demonstrate through advocacy for LGBTQIA+ rights and causes, as well as my personal relationship with those who identify as LGBTQIA+," she continued.

"While I've learned and matured over the past decade, I am still evolving," Dillard added, explaining that the "language I used carelessly wasn't acceptable back then, and it isn't acceptable now."

The Bravo star then vowed to stay “committed to the fight for equality for all."

Dillard called the exposure of her old tweets “a humbling experience” and a “teachable” moment “for "those who are willing to listen and learn as it has been for me."

She said she is now committed to "learning and listening to become a more effective and empathetic ally."

On Tuesday, a Twitter account posted a thread of the homophobic language the reality star used in 2010 and 2011.

“Queenie gay men irk me,” Dillard wrote in one tweet.

In another tweet, she wrote, “I’m personally turned off by men who r too into fashion. It’s a fine line. When u do too much, I’m disgusted. Makes me think ‘gay.’”