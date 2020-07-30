Kyle Richards posts throwback nude pic that left her 'nervous' about joining 'RHOBH'

Kyle Richards posted a nude picture to Instagram account this week after once fearing it would impact her ability to join "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" years ago.

The Bravo star, 51, posted the black and white nude photo of herself to Instagram as part of the viral "challenge accepted" trend, which inspires users to post black-and-white selfies to spread messages of female empowerment, friendship and confidence. It's also known as the "women supporting women" challenge.

The photo shows Richards sitting down on a floor fully nude with a black hat on and black high heels. One of her knees and hands helps to shield her chest.

"I struggled to post a photo because I didn't understand what's 'so challenging' about posting a black and white photo of ourselves. But so many of the wonderful women in my life messaged me 'challenging' me (I tagged them) So I decided to post this picture," Richards wrote in the caption.

The reality star continued: "About this picture...I took this picture for my husband for Valentine's Day one year. I was nervous to take it and then when I was asked to do #RHOBH I was nervous to accept doing the show because I was worried this photo would surface."

"I thought it was THAT risque!!" Richards explained. "How scandalous!"

Richards said she decided to post the photo now in honor of the many women in her life who have empowered her. She referenced her "family of all women," including her four daughters.

"Thank you to all the women that support me & love me. I love, support & appreciate you," she said along with the #challengeaccepted hashtag.

Richards joins dozens of female celebrities who have posted photos in honor of the social media craze. She joins the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Kerry Washington, Khloe Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, Ayesha Curry, Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Gabrielle Union, Halle Berry, Jessica Alba, Demi Lovato and more.