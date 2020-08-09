'Real Housewives' star Luanne de Lesseps explains why she started drinking again after touting sobriety

“Real Housewives of New York” star Luanne de Lesseps opened up about her decision to drink again after being forced to stay sober as part of her probation for a 2017 arrest.

The reality star was arrested in Palm Beach, Fla., and charged with battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence, and crimes against a person after a drunken incident that eventually landed her on probation.

At the time, she touted her sobriety but was eventually seen indulging in alcohol on the reality show once again. During a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen read a question from a fan asking if her talk of sobriety was “just for the camera.”

The 55-year-old explained that, although she believes she had a problem, the sobriety was a mandate of her probation, forcing her to clean up her act in a big hurry.

“If I had a drink, I could go to jail,” she said. “It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to go through.”

Once her probation from the ordeal was behind her, despite her talk of staying sober, the decision fell to her as to whether or not she wanted to continue to be a person who drinks alcohol or maintain the strictly sober lifestyle.

“When I got through to the other side I really had the choice myself to decide if I wanted to drink or not and I felt in a good place and I felt I was back in the driver’s seat," she told Cohen, adding, "Now I don’t have anybody watching over my shoulder except for me. I got through it and thank God."

The reality star was booked at the time after slamming a door and kicking at least one officer during a drunken episode that even saw her threaten the responding officers' lives.

"I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior,” she tweeted to her followers at the time. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018."

Despite allowing herself to indulge in alcohol, she doesn’t seem to be doing it at nearly the level she was. De Lesseps told Cohen during an appearance on his talk show in April that she and her daughter were keeping the drinking to a minimum during their COVID-19 quarantine.

“I just don't feel like drinking. My daughter's not drinking, so we're kind of not drinking together. It's been really good,” she explained. “Every once and while I'll be like, 'you know what? I feel like a drink.' And [then] I'm just like, I feel like crap the next day. So I just have decided it's going to be the dry corona time for me."