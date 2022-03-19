'Real Housewives' star Luann de Lesseps apologizes after alcohol-fueled incident at NYC bar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Luann de Lesseps says she's in recovery, just days after making headlines for an alcohol-fueled incident at a New York City bar.

De Lesseps, also known to " The Real Housewives of New York City " viewers as "The Countess," admitted she made a "regrettable incident" and has since been "faced with the truth."

"I want to apologize to the staff at Townhouse and anyone else I may have offended by my behavior. Clearly my struggles with alcohol are real!" the star, 56, wrote on Instagram.

"While I've made great strides over the years, there's been times I've fallen. It's one day at a time!" de Lesseps' statement continues.

The reality star went on to say she's "in recovery and taking steps to ensure this doesn't happen again."

"I'm grateful to my family and my friends for their constant support," her statement concludes.

De Lesseps' apology comes two days after Page Six alleged in a report that the reality housewife caused a scene at a gay piano bar in Manhattan. The report cited sources claiming she "drunkenly" grabbed the microphone and began singing her own cabaret songs.

A rep for de Lesseps has not commented.

De Lesseps later told Page Six she was "drinking champagne" that night and went to The Townhouse with "Kinky Boots" producer Jim Kierstead.

"I got up and sang a few Broadway songs they were playing," she told the news outlet. "I realize I was a little bit tipsy, but we were having fun, and it was getting late. I'd been rehearsing, and I was in the mood to sing a few songs. Then Jim said to me, 'Lu, I have an early rehearsal,' and then we left around midnight, 11:30 p.m."

De Lesseps has had a public struggle with alcohol. In 2017, the reality housewife was arrested on Christmas Eve in Palm Beach, Florida, and charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence, and threatening a public servant.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges and entered into an alcohol treatment center soon after.