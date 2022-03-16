Yolanda Hadid faces backlash for allowing supermodel daughter Bella to get a nose job at age 14

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Yolanda Hadid has come under fire for allowing her daughter, supermodel Bella Hadid, to get a nose job at the age of 14.

Bella, who is now 25, admitted going under the knife for the procedure is something she now regrets.

Twitter users quickly called out the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star for allowing her daughter to get plastic surgery during her teenage years.

"yolanda hadid is out of her d--- mind to let her 14 year old kid get a nose job," one Twitter user wrote.

Another person called it "on brand" for Yolanda to support the procedure, with several other tweets calling out her parenting style as it was documented when she was on reality TV.

"yolanda hadid not letting gigi eat properly not even on her birthday and encouraging 14 year old bella to get a nose job which she now regrets... i can see why someone would not want her near their children," one person wrote.

"yolanda hadid didn’t want gigi eating from her own bday cake but approved and signed a parental permission for her 14yo daughter’s nose job," another tweet reads.

"Bro yolanda hadid is absolutely foul for not letting her kids eat but was okay with her daughter getting her nose done at 14, that’s some very dark spirited stuff," another added.

The criticism comes after Bella opened up about her regret over the nose job in a cover story for Vogue.

"I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors," she told the outlet for its April issue. "I think I would have grown into it."

Bella also spoke up about the accusations she's had other work done, such as having her jaw shaved, getting lip filler and having her eyes lifted.

"People think I fully f----d with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me," Bella continued.

"Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called—it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book. I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me," she added.

Representatives for Yolanda did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The criticism against the 58-year-old former model comes just a week after her other daughter, Gigi Hadid, faced criticism for comparing the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Gigi, whose father is Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, announced that she would be donating her Fashion Week earnings to Ukrainians.

"I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine," Hadid, 26, wrote on Instagram.

"Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the the [sic] end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders. HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE."

Immediately, the model was hit with criticism for the comparison, which was also shared in an Instagram post by Vogue.