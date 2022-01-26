'Real Housewives' star Jennie Nguyen speaks out for first time since firing over resurfaced social media posts

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennie Nguyen spoke out for the first time following her firing from the reality show.

Nguyen appeared on Instagram Live on Wednesday to share her side of the story. The reality TV star claimed she couldn't remember if she posted the resurfaced posts herself or if someone from her team did, but she took "full responsibility" for what was posted.

She went on to say she wouldn't apologize for her political views and encouraged people to be respectful of each other's opinions.

"I am very proud to be a Republican," Nguyen said. "I respect your opinion. I respect your political stance. We are different."

Nguyen was joined by a friend, whom she introduced as Michael. He explained that he was there to "support" the reality star.

"This is what you do for your friends," he said.

Michael, who is Black, admitted he did have to "educate" Nguyen on the Black Lives Matter movement, but noted that she's a "great person."

Bravo announced that Nguyen was let go from the show on Tuesday, acknowledging that it made the decision in direct response to her social media posts that many said were overtly racist. In her Instagram Live on Wednesday, Nguyen stated that she is not "racist."

"Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’" the network said in a statement posted to its Instagram .

The statement continued: "We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions."

Bravo's decision to fire Nguyen followed fans calling the reality TV star out for past posts she shared on Facebook during the racial justice protests that took place in 2020. In many of the posts, Nguyen advocated for violence against protestors, according to Page Six.

Before her firing, Nguyen took to Instagram to share an apology.

"I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today. At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were," she wrote . "It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused."

