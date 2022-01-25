'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Jennie Nguyen fired over resurfaced social media posts

"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennie Nguyen has been fired from the show after a slew of controversial social media posts resurfaced in recent days.

The network announced that Nguyen was let go from the show on Tuesday, acknowledging that it made the decision in direct response to her social media posts that many said were overtly racist.

"Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member on ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’" the network said in a statement posted to its Instagram.

The statement continues: "We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions."

MEGHAN KING DENIES SPLIT FROM BIDEN'S NEPHEW WAS CAUSED BY 'LONG DISTANCE'

The decision comes after fans of the "Real Housewives" franchise began calling Nguyen out on social media after they discovered a slew of posts from 2020 amid the many racial justice protests that took place in which she seemingly advocated for violence against protestors remarks that her critics denounced as racist.

Page Six reports that Nguyen, who is Vietnamese American, reports that she posted a few pro-police rants on social media, including one from September of that year that reads: "I’m sick of people saying cops need more training. You had 18 years to teach your kids it’s wrong to loot, steal, set buildings a blaze, block traffic, laser people’s eyes, overturn cars, destroy buildings and attack citizens. Who failed who?"

WILL SMITH'S EX-WIFE JOINING CAST OF 'REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS'

In another, she reportedly wrote: "Hundreds of blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other blacks every week. Over a thousand Officers violently injured, some permanently, by rioters. Anarchists rioting in major cities every night, which has caused billions of dollars of destruction to private and public property. And you still think Police Officers are the problem. You are an idiot."

She also shared some controversial memes, including one in which an old lady is speaking to a man about the bumper stickers on her car noting that the little figures don’t denote how many children she has, but rather "how many rioters I’ve hit!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Nearly all of Nguyen’s co-stars such as Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks and Jen Shah, have also publicly condemned her past posts and unfollowed her.

Although she has not commented publicly on her firing, she previously shared a public apology on Instagram in which she noted that she has since deleted many of the offending posts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today. At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were," she wrote. "It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused."