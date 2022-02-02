Expand / Collapse search
‘Real Housewives’ star’s California home is scene of police SWAT action; 3 arrested: reports

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas was not harmed during the incident, according to reports

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Police in Newport Beach, California, were called to a home reportedly belonging to Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, a former star of TV’s "Real Housewives of Orange County," on Tuesday night over an alleged "felony crime," according to reports.

Three suspects had barricaded themselves inside the home and were eventually arrested, the Los Angeles Times reported.

One of the suspects was believed to be an ex-boyfriend of Vargas,’ The Sun reported.

Vargas herself made the call to police, reporting a "possible extortion," according to TMZ.

The former reality star was not harmed and was not taken hostage during the ordeal, The Sun reported.

The incident started around 1:50 p.m., with police making it public around 5 p.m.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County," from left, are Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Storms Beador, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.

The first suspect was taken into custody about 7:40 p.m., with police SWAT personnel apprehending the other two suspects soon after, the Times reported.

The exact nature of the alleged crime was not clear, according to the newspaper.

Property records said the home belonged to Vargas but Heather Rangel, a spokeswoman for the Newport Beach police, did not confirm that information, according to the Times.

