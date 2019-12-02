Braunwyn Windham-Burke's husband reveals rules for threesomes: 'When it's right, it's right'

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and husband Sean Burke have revealed their secrets to approaching threesomes in the bedroom.

Known for being open about her sex life, the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star recently spoke about the rules that she and Sean have set before introducing a third party into the bedroom.

When asked about introducing a female to the mix, Windham-Burke noted in an interview with TooFab that she has to be “hot.”

Sean also chimed in with his own rule, stating that, “I think when it’s right, it’s right.”

The couple also scoffed at the prospect of inviting another male into their raunchy threesomes.

“Ew, no!” Windham-Burke swiftly responded when asked, while Sean looked on and also shot down the idea of introducing another man to the mix.

Asked about their previous marital troubles, Windham-Burke stated, “That was 12 years ago, and we’re better than ever.”

In an October appearance on Bravo’s “After Show,” Windham-Burke conceded that she cheated on husband Sean after going through a rough patch in their marriage.

“I cheated on Sean,” Windham-Burke revealed to an off-screen producer. “We separated. I took the kids. He was with someone else, too.

“We were in two different homes,” the “RHOC” star continued. “I went to Hawaii. I took the kids. I enrolled them in school. I told Sean I was done. I just didn’t want to be a single mom anymore. He traveled 25 days out of the month.”