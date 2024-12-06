‘Jane Doe’ in Diddy lawsuit revealed to be ex-wife of NHL star: report

A woman who says Sean "Diddy" Combs and others gang-raped her in a recording studio when she was a minor was hoping to stay anonymous as the legal process played out.

However, a judge ruled her name must be used in her lawsuit.

It has since been revealed Jane Doe is Anna Kane, the ex-wife of NHL star Evander Kane.

"I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager," Anna said in a statement to multiple outlets, including TMZ. "Defendants’ demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated. I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me."

Kane says Diddy and others gave her drugs and alcohol before forcibly having sex when she was still in high school at the age of 17.

Evander and Anna got divorced in 2021 after Anna accused Evander of domestic violence and sexual assault and alleging Evander had thrown NHL games he had played in after betting on them.

Evander admitted to having a gambling addiction, but the NHL found no evidence he had bet on games.

He has not played this season after hitting the ice for 77 contests last season.

Diddy was denied bail last week and is still being held in a federal prison in Brooklyn on sex trafficking and racketeering charges after his arrest in September.

