Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

‘Jane Doe’ in Diddy lawsuit revealed to be ex-wife of NHL star: report

Anna Kane alleges Diddy and others gang-raped her when she was 17

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 6 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A woman who says Sean "Diddy" Combs and others gang-raped her in a recording studio when she was a minor was hoping to stay anonymous as the legal process played out. 

However, a judge ruled her name must be used in her lawsuit.

It has since been revealed Jane Doe is Anna Kane, the ex-wife of NHL star Evander Kane.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Evander and Anna Kane

Evander and Anna Kane at the ESPYs.  (Image Group LA via Getty Images)

"I had hoped to use a pseudonym in pursuing justice for what happened to me as a teenager," Anna said in a statement to multiple outlets, including TMZ. "Defendants’ demand that I use my name was an attempt to intimidate me, but I am not intimidated. I am prepared to proceed and hold accountable those who have harmed me."

Kane says Diddy and others gave her drugs and alcohol before forcibly having sex when she was still in high school at the age of 17.

Sean Diddy Combs applies for bail, his bondsman and family are in attendance

Family and friends of Sean Combs arrive at federal court in Manhattan, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2024. Combs was in court for another bail hearing. (Rashid Umar Abbasi for Fox News Digital)

RANGERS MOVE ON FROM CAPTAIN JACOB TROUBA IN TRADE WITH DUCKS AMID RECENT STRUGGLES

Evander and Anna got divorced in 2021 after Anna accused Evander of domestic violence and sexual assault and alleging Evander had thrown NHL games he had played in after betting on them.

Evander admitted to having a gambling addiction, but the NHL found no evidence he had bet on games.

Evander Kane before game

Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers juggles a puck prior to a game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena April 11, 2023, in Denver, Colo.  (Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has not played this season after hitting the ice for 77 contests last season.

Diddy was denied bail last week and is still being held in a federal prison in Brooklyn on sex trafficking and racketeering charges after his arrest in September.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.