Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Ray Stevenson, 'Thor' and ‘Punisher: War Zone’ actor, dead at 58

Irish actor Ray Stevenson died on Sunday

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Ray Stevenson, a veteran actor of movies like "Punisher: War Zone," "Thor," "RRR" and major TV shows like "Vikings" and a Star Wars spinoff, has died at the age of 58, Fox News Digital can confirm.

A rep for Stevenson confirmed that he died on Sunday. No other details have been shared at this time. 

Stevenson had been cast for a role alongside Rosario Dawson in Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars show "Ahsoka," which is a spinoff from the hit show "The Mandalorian." 

ray stevenson

Irish actor Ray Stevenson died on Sunday at the age of 58, his rep confirmed to Fox News Digital. (Getty Images)

Stevenson was born in Lisburn in 1964. After attending the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and years of working in British television, he made his film debut in Paul Greengrass’s 1998 film "The Theory of Flight." In 2004, he appeared in Antoine Fuqua’s "King Arthur" as a knight of the round table and several years later played the lead in the Marvel adaptation "Punisher: War Zone."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

Trending