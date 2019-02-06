Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Entertainment
Published

‘Ray Donovan’ actor Steve Bean dead at 58 after battle with 'rare' nose cancer

Amy Lieu
By Amy Lieu | Fox News
Actor Steven Bean died at 58 on Jan. 21 after his battle with nose cancer. 

Actor Steven Bean died at 58 on Jan. 21 after his battle with nose cancer.  (Facebook via Steve Bean)

Actor and comedian Steven Levy, also known as Steve Bean, died on Jan. 21 at his home in Los Angeles after a battle with nose cancer. He was 58.

Levy was diagnosed with a "rare and aggressive form of cancer called Sino-Nasal Squamous Cell Carcinoma" at the end of 2016, he wrote in a personal essay titled "My Year Without a Nose" for Mel Magazine. He also detailed his journey and treatment in the magazine piece.

VERNA BLOOM, DEAN'S WIFE IN 'ANIMAL HOUSE,' DIES AT 80

He most recently appeared on "Ray Donovan," "Shameless," and also previously landed roles in “Quantum Leap,” “Murder She Wrote,” “Married with Children,” “Monk,” and the Bobcat Goldthwait comedy “Shakes the Clown,” according to Variety. His other television credits include "Days of Our Lives," "Veronica Mars" and "Charmed, according to his IMDb page.

Levy was born on April 27, 1960 in Lynn, Mass., and raised in Providence, R.I., People Magazine and Variety reported. He attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburg, Penn., and performed stand-up at local Pittsburg-area nightclubs, the reports said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is survived by his wife, Caroline Carrigan; his son, Jacob Randall Levy; and parents, Irwin and Dorothy Levy, among other family members.

Amy Lieu is a news editor and reporter for Fox News.