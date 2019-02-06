‘Ray Donovan’ actor Steve Bean dead at 58 after battle with 'rare' nose cancer

Actor and comedian Steven Levy, also known as Steve Bean, died on Jan. 21 at his home in Los Angeles after a battle with nose cancer. He was 58.

Levy was diagnosed with a "rare and aggressive form of cancer called Sino-Nasal Squamous Cell Carcinoma" at the end of 2016, he wrote in a personal essay titled "My Year Without a Nose" for Mel Magazine. He also detailed his journey and treatment in the magazine piece.

He most recently appeared on "Ray Donovan," "Shameless," and also previously landed roles in “Quantum Leap,” “Murder She Wrote,” “Married with Children,” “Monk,” and the Bobcat Goldthwait comedy “Shakes the Clown,” according to Variety. His other television credits include "Days of Our Lives," "Veronica Mars" and "Charmed, according to his IMDb page.

Levy was born on April 27, 1960 in Lynn, Mass., and raised in Providence, R.I., People Magazine and Variety reported. He attended Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburg, Penn., and performed stand-up at local Pittsburg-area nightclubs, the reports said.

He is survived by his wife, Caroline Carrigan; his son, Jacob Randall Levy; and parents, Irwin and Dorothy Levy, among other family members.