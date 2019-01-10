Verna Bloom, dean's wife in 'Animal House,' dies at 80

Verna Bloom, known for her role in the 1978 comedy classic "National Lampoon's Animal House," has died, according to reports.

She was 80 years old and died Wednesday in Bar Harbor, Maine. The cause of her death was complications of dementia, her family told Variety, as her representative confirmed Bloom's passing.

In "Animal House," Bloom played the booze-loving Marion Wormer, wife of the dean of fictional Faber College. One memorable scene showed her engaged in innuendo-laden banter in a supermarket's vegetable aisle with college senior Eric "Otter" Stratton, played by Tim Matheson, Deadline reported.

Bloom also played the lover of Clint Eastwood in "High Plains Drifter" in 1973. She also worked with director Martin Scorsese in the comedy "After Hours" in 1985.

The actress was born Aug. 7, 1938 in Lynn, Mass., and graduated from Boston University in 1959, according to Deadline.

She is survived by husband Jay Cocks, a former film critic and two-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter; and son Sam.