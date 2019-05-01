Rascal Flatts founder writes about pain of giving daughter up for adoption when younger

In a new memoir out Tuesday, Rascal Flatts bassist Jay DeMarcus discusses the pain of putting his baby daughter up for adoption after he got his then-girlfriend pregnant.

In the book, “Shotgun Angels: My Story of Broken Roads and Unshakeable Hope,” DeMarcus wrote he wanted to raise his daughter himself, and his mom even offered to adopt her, but that he and his girlfriend ultimately decided to give her up, he told the Fox and Friends co-hosts Tuesday.

MEGHAN MARKLE WILL KEEP AMERICAN TRADITIONS, 'BRING HER OWN SENSE OF PARENTING,' ROYAL EXPERT SAYS

"I think about it every day," he said of the choice to put her up for adoption. "It was one of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to do."

At the time, DeMarcus was part of the Christian group East to West and he said he lost everything in the blink of an eye, including his record deal, booking agent and management. He told Fox and Friends he went through a dark period where he considered leaving the music industry altogether.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeMarcus said that he hopes to meet his daughter one day but he wants the decision to be hers. He is now married with two children.