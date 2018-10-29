Expand / Collapse search
Rapper Young Greatness fatally shot in New Orleans

By Bryan Hood | New York Post
Rapper Young Greatness attends ASCAP 2017 Rhythm &amp; Soul Music awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 22, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Rapper Young Greatness was shot and killed in New Orleans early Monday morning. He was 34.

The rapper, whose real name was Theodore Jones, was shot outside of a Waffle House restaurant at 1:35 a.m., reports WWL-TV, the city’s CBS affiliate.

Police told the station that when they responded, they found Jones with a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rapper’s car was also stolen, though it has since been recovered. Police are reportedly looking for two suspects.

Young Greatness was best known for his 2015 song “Moolah,” which peaked at No. 85 on the Billboard Hot 100. Born in New Orleans, he moved to Houston following Hurricane Katrina. The rapper was signed to Birdman’s label, Cash Money, in 2017.

According to a friend who talked to WWL-TV, the rapper leaves behind a daughter.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.