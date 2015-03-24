Rapper who cut off his own penis says it has been reattached

There is some good news for the rapper who cut off his penis.

Andre Johnson, aka Christ Bearer, tells TMZ that contrary to the web site's initial report, doctors were able to reattach his penis after he cut it off with a knife and jumped out of a window.

The rapper told the website he has also regained full functionality, but may not be able to have kids.

Which the site reports is kind of what he was after.

He told TMZ that he took the drastic measures while he was smoking marijuana and reading about monks and vasectomies. He said he was depressed over not being able to see his daughters because of a restraining order.

Johnson is a member of the Wu-Tang spin-off group Killa Beez. He was found on the sidewalk outside an apartment building in West Hollywood on April 16 and taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital in critical condition.