Rapper TI, wife Tameka 'Tiny' Harris deny sex abuse allegations

Rapper T.I. and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, are refuting "appalling" abuse allegations made against them.

The celebrity couple, who previously had their own VH1 reality TV series "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle," made headlines this week after a woman named Sabrina Peterson posted screenshots of unverified messages from over a dozen unidentified women accusing the rapper and his wife of sexual abuse.

According to reports, Peterson is a former friend of the couple.

A rep for T.I. released a statement on Friday denying the accusations.

"Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson," the statement shared with Complex reads. "The Harrrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don't end, they will take appropriate legal action."

A rep for the rapper did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

In a lengthy video posted to his Instagram account Friday, the Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., said it was difficult initially to remain silent when the accusations began circulating.

"No weapon formed against us shall prosper. We vehemently deny ALL these disgusting, anonymous allegations," he wrote on the platform.

He also said, via E! News: "What we not going to do is open up the door to my bedroom. Whatever we ever have done, has been done with consensual adults who into what we into and like what we like. If we want something, we know exactly where to go get it. We've never forced anybody, we've never drugged anybody against their will, we've never held anybody against their will. We've never made anybody do anything. We never sexually trafficked anything."

Shortly after the couple's rep released a statement Friday, Peterson reportedly responded by sharing her interest in a lie-detector test.

"Currently finding a CREDIBLE RESOURCE!" an Instagram account believed to belong to her wrote. "If you know a CREDIBLE LIE DETECTION SERVICE PLEASE FORWARD ME THEIR INFO I WOULD LIKE TO GO TODAY!"

Reports say Peterson previously accused the rapper of putting a gun to her head in front of her children. The rapper's wife has also spoken out against the allegations.

"Hold up... So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago ... 🤔now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up wit you today Pooh? I’m confused 🤷🏽‍♀️ Stop Harassing My Family. You strange. Everybody know you been special (face slicing seminar lady). Please Get help. But LEAVE US ALONE‼️😘" Tiny Harris wrote.

T.I. and Tiny have been married for 10 years. The hip-hop star has six children, three of which he shares with Tiny.

In 2020, she spoke to Fox News about the secret to their lasting marriage.

"I think for us, we just have a lot of love for each other. We really have. ... There is a lot of attraction also. ... It's just an attraction that's very rare, and it's different. In a relationship, two people, you got to be willing to fight for one another. If one is only willing to fight and the other one isn't, it will never work," she said.

"So for me and my relationship, we've just been willing to fight. … Although we've been through the ups and downs, where else can we go that's better than this? I don't think we've found it yet, and we probably won't. Out of 20 years, you got to come up with 20 more years to beat this. Do you have 20 more years to go and try to figure it out? No," she added.