Rapper OG Maco reveals he has 'skin-eating disease' caused by 'improperly treated' minor rash

Rapper OG Maco revealed he has been battling a “skin-eating disease” for the last few months, which started after he was “improperly treated for a minor rash.”

The 26-year-old rapper opened up about his health battle in his Instagram stories and posted several photos of the scabs covering his face and scalp over the weekend. He said he had necrotizing, a very rare bacterial infection that destroys tissue under the skin.

“So much healing has a [sic] occurred thanks to God and my doctors that I’m willing to show all a fraction of what I’ve been going through,” Maco wrote on a photo of himself. “I was improperly treated for a minor rash and ended up with a skin eating disease for the last few months.”

“This is the best it’s looked. I hope it gives someone hope,” the Atlanta rapper said.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE

OG Maco said he’s been battling the disease without support from family and friends.

“So I know it took a lot to share that because I’ve been going through this for about three months, and everybody I really thought I could depend on wasn’t there,” the rapper said in a video. “People who I’ve given all my love to, all of everything to just didn’t show up and it caused me to not really trust anybody or believe in anything.”

OG Maco said he “went through the worst” of the disease, adding that he’s “been scared a lot.”

“I didn’t know what was going to happen, I didn’t know if I’d lose my entire face — I almost did,” he said. “Necrotizing — or any type of flesh-eating bacteria, if you ever get one just keep the faith [and] follow the regimen your doctors give you.”

The rapper also wrote in a post: “I’ve been going through this alone 90 percent of the time, without the support of the person I love, without most of my ‘friends,’ without anything but my own strength and God.”

“Girlfriends/Lovers will leave you at your worst. Friendship is many times just a word. Actions are everything. Believe in those who show you actions worth believing in,” he added.

OG Maco thanked fans for their support on Sunday.

"I love you all and appreciate your support from the bottom of my heart Thank you," he tweeted.

OG Maco nearly lost his right eye in 2016 when he was involved in a car crash, People reported.