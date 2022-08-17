Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty in felony assault case

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rapper A$AP Rocky has pled not guilty to felony firearms charges involving a 2021 dispute in Hollywood.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday for his arraignment. He faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s office said in a press release. His bond was set at $550,000.

The shooting on Nov. 6, 2021, occurred after an argument in Hollywood involving Mayers’ former friend, A$AP Relli. During the feud, Mayers allegedly procured a handgun and fired twice at Relli, who sustained minor injuries to his hand. He then fled with the scene with two other people.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson ordered the rapper to stay away from the former friend.

Mayers was arrested earlier this year at Los Angeles International Airport after vacationing in Barbados with singer Rihanna, with whom he shares a child.

The case remains under active investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for November.

A rep for Mayers did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital for request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.