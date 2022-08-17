Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

In Court
Published

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty in felony assault case

A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in 2021 after vacationing with girlfriend Rihanna in Barbados

By Will Mendelson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 17 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines August 17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rapper A$AP Rocky has pled not guilty to felony firearms charges involving a 2021 dispute in Hollywood.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday for his arraignment. He faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s office said in a press release. His bond was set at $550,000.

The shooting on Nov. 6, 2021, occurred after an argument in Hollywood involving Mayers’ former friend, A$AP Relli. During the feud, Mayers allegedly procured a handgun and fired twice at Relli, who sustained minor injuries to his hand. He then fled with the scene with two other people.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson ordered the rapper to stay away from the former friend.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, are seen filming a music video in the Bronx on July 10, 2021, in New York City. Mayers was arrested earlier this year at Los Angeles International Airport after vacationing in Barbados with singer Rihanna, with whom he shares a child.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, are seen filming a music video in the Bronx on July 10, 2021, in New York City. Mayers was arrested earlier this year at Los Angeles International Airport after vacationing in Barbados with singer Rihanna, with whom he shares a child. (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Mayers was arrested earlier this year at Los Angeles International Airport after vacationing in Barbados with singer Rihanna, with whom he shares a child.

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault charges during his arraignment at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on August 17, 2022.

Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault charges during his arraignment at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on August 17, 2022. (Irfan Khan-Pool/Getty Images)

RIHANNA GIVES BIRTH, WELCOMES FIRST CHILD WITH A$AP ROCKY

The case remains under active investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for November.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rapper A$AP Rocky has pled not guilty to felony firearms charges.

Rapper A$AP Rocky has pled not guilty to felony firearms charges. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

A rep for Mayers did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital for request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Will Mendelson is an entertainment editor for Fox News Digital. 

Trending