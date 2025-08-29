Randy Travis’ key to lasting love includes pet name he still calls wife

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mary Travis still has her husband, Randy Travis, calling her a pet name nearly three decades into their romance.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Mary gushed about her husband and said he still calls her his "hot mama," just like he has since they got together in 2010.

"He's so kind to me. He's so sweet to me, you know. ‘What do you always call me?’" she asked Randy, who was sitting right next to her during the interview. The country star has limited speech after his stroke in 2013.

"And it just cracks me up," Mary said before revealing Randy calls her his "hot mama."

Mary credits their long-lasting relationship to their pairing just being "kind of easy." The couple celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary this year.

"So it's almost like I got to marry my best friend and I just feel like the good Lord puts us where we're supposed to be when we need to be there." — Mary Travis

"We got together in 2010. We'd known each other since 1990, but we didn't get together until 2010. So it's almost like I got to marry my best friend and I just feel like the good Lord puts us where we're supposed to be when we need to be there."

"I don't know what I would do without this guy right here, and I hope that I can do something along the way to make his load a little lighter. We're just bound at the hip," Mary said.

Mary has been Randy's rock since before they were married. Randy suffered a life-altering stroke in 2013 and, prior to that, the musician was hospitalized for congestive heart failure tied to viral cardiomyopathy.

When asked how the pair have been able to navigate a relationship with Randy's health concerns, Mary simply told Fox News Digital that the country star is "stuck" with her.

After Randy's stroke, the singer was in the hospital on life support and doctors informed Mary it would be in her best interest to "pull the plug" on her husband.

"I think Randy, there was never a doubt in Randy's mind that he could make it through it. It was that magical moment that I went to his bedside when they said, 'We need to pull the plug. He's got too many things going against him at that point.' He had gotten a staph infection and three other hospital-born bacterial viruses like Serratia, Pseudomonas, one thing after another, and the doctors were just saying, 'He just doesn't have the strength to get through this,'" Mary said.

Mary was told that Travis' vitals weren't doing well, his blood cell count was low, and she was told it was time to say goodbye.

"That's when I went to him. That was the moment that I knew that Randy Travis was gonna make it because he squeezed my hand and a tear went down his face. And I said, 'He's still fighting,'" Mary recalled.

Over the past decade, Travis has turned to artificial intelligence, which has allowed him to continue to make music and go on tour.

"Randy and I are both on stage. I give a little bit of background as far as the music, the musicians, Randy, the stroke, a song, the AI, of course," Mary told Fox News Digital. She explained that she and Randy made a trip to Washington, D.C., to discuss the positive sides of AI, and how we need to embrace it because it's here to stay.

"And then we show videos of Randy's historical past, as far as some of his joke-telling, which allows people to see the humor that Randy has. And all the way back to his childhood and working with horses in some of the Westerns that he was in, the funny things along the way. So it gives you a whole, like I said, biographical sketch of Randy Travis. And then James Dupre is singing all of the songs, and it's just kind of a magical night really," she said.

Randy recently kicked off his "More Life Tour," and will host shows across the country. His last show will conclude in Torrington, Connecticut right before Thanksgiving. Tickets can be purchased at RandyTravis.com.