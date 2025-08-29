Expand / Collapse search
Randy Travis’ key to lasting love includes pet name he still calls wife

Country star and wife Mary celebrate 10-year wedding anniversary as he embarks on his 'More Life' tour

By Janelle Ash , Larry Fink Fox News
Mary Travis told Fox News Digital that Randy Travis still calls her his "hot mama" a decade into their marriage.

Mary Travis still has her husband, Randy Travis, calling her a pet name nearly three decades into their romance.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Mary gushed about her husband and said he still calls her his "hot mama," just like he has since they got together in 2010.

"He's so kind to me. He's so sweet to me, you know. ‘What do you always call me?’" she asked Randy, who was sitting right next to her during the interview. The country star has limited speech after his stroke in 2013.

Randy Travis and wife Mary at an event

Randy Travis still refers to his wife of 10 years as a "hot mama." (John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

"And it just cracks me up," Mary said before revealing Randy calls her his "hot mama."

RANDY TRAVIS' WIFE DEFIED MEDICAL ADVICE TO 'PULL THE PLUG' DURING COUNTRY STAR'S STROKE RECOVERY BATTLE

Mary credits their long-lasting relationship to their pairing just being "kind of easy." The couple celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary this year.

"So it's almost like I got to marry my best friend and I just feel like the good Lord puts us where we're supposed to be when we need to be there."

— Mary Travis

"We got together in 2010. We'd known each other since 1990, but we didn't get together until 2010. So it's almost like I got to marry my best friend and I just feel like the good Lord puts us where we're supposed to be when we need to be there."

"I don't know what I would do without this guy right here, and I hope that I can do something along the way to make his load a little lighter. We're just bound at the hip," Mary said.

Mary has been Randy's rock since before they were married. Randy suffered a life-altering stroke in 2013 and, prior to that, the musician was hospitalized for congestive heart failure tied to viral cardiomyopathy.

When asked how the pair have been able to navigate a relationship with Randy's health concerns, Mary simply told Fox News Digital that the country star is "stuck" with her.

After Randy's stroke, the singer was in the hospital on life support and doctors informed Mary it would be in her best interest to "pull the plug" on her husband. 

Randy Travis and Mary Travis side angle posing on the red carpet

Randy and Mary Travis tied the knot in 2015. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom)

"I think Randy, there was never a doubt in Randy's mind that he could make it through it. It was that magical moment that I went to his bedside when they said, 'We need to pull the plug. He's got too many things going against him at that point.' He had gotten a staph infection and three other hospital-born bacterial viruses like Serratia, Pseudomonas, one thing after another, and the doctors were just saying, 'He just doesn't have the strength to get through this,'" Mary said.

Mary was told that Travis' vitals weren't doing well, his blood cell count was low, and she was told it was time to say goodbye.

"That's when I went to him. That was the moment that I knew that Randy Travis was gonna make it because he squeezed my hand and a tear went down his face. And I said, 'He's still fighting,'" Mary recalled.

Over the past decade, Travis has turned to artificial intelligence, which has allowed him to continue to make music and go on tour. 

Close up of Randy Travis

Randy Travis suffered from a life-altering stroke in 2013. (Anna Webber/Getty Images)

"Randy and I are both on stage. I give a little bit of background as far as the music, the musicians, Randy, the stroke, a song, the AI, of course," Mary told Fox News Digital. She explained that she and Randy made a trip to Washington, D.C., to discuss the positive sides of AI, and how we need to embrace it because it's here to stay. 

"And then we show videos of Randy's historical past, as far as some of his joke-telling, which allows people to see the humor that Randy has. And all the way back to his childhood and working with horses in some of the Westerns that he was in, the funny things along the way. So it gives you a whole, like I said, biographical sketch of Randy Travis. And then James Dupre is singing all of the songs, and it's just kind of a magical night really," she said.

Randy Travis performing at the funeral of George Jones

Randy Travis is currently on his "More Life" tour. He was photographed here in 2013. (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Nancy Jones)

Randy recently kicked off his "More Life Tour," and will host shows across the country. His last show will conclude in Torrington, Connecticut right before Thanksgiving. Tickets can be purchased at RandyTravis.com.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

