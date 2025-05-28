Rage Against the Machine guitarist rips Trump over president’s feud with Bruce Springsteen in fiery rant

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello had some choice words for President Donald Trump at a concert on Sunday.

Rolling Stone reported that during his performance at the Boston Calling Music Festival, the famous musician unloaded on Trump in response to the president’s recent spat with classic rock legend Bruce Springsteen.

"Bruce is going after Trump because Bruce, his whole life, he’s been about truth, justice, democracy, equality," Morello said onstage, adding, "And Trump is mad at him because Bruce draws a bigger audience. F---that guy."

The feud between Trump and Springsteen began nearly two weeks ago when the artist accused the president of treason during a concert in Manchester, England.

"The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock and roll in dangerous times. In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration," Springsteen said, drawing applause from his audience.

Two days later, Trump slammed Springsteen in a Truth Social post, stating, "I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country."

The background for Morello’s performance last weekend also included a giant "F--- Trump" sign surrounded by several other smaller ones featuring the same words. The background art also referred to Trump as "HATER IN CHIEF." There was also an image that appeared to have Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s faces morphed together into one person.

During his set, Morello introduced his cover of Woody Guthrie’s song "This Land Is Your Land" with an anti-authoritarian, anti-billionaire message seemingly aimed at the commander-in-chief.

"It’s a beautiful song, but they censored out all the verses that explain what the song is really about. This is a revolutionary anthem. Woody Guthrie knew that music could be… an uplifting, unifying, transcendent thing; a defensive shield, and a weapon for change. Authoritarians and billionaires think this country belongs to them. Woody Guthrie knew that this land is yours," he said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.