Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears feud: Everything to know

Britney Spears has had a rocky relationship with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, that's become public in the past year as the "Toxic" singer sought to free herself from her controversial conservatorship.

Britney kicked off 2022 by purging a lot of her followers on Instagram, including her famous sister. Now, she only follows about 46 people, including fiance Sam Asghari , Paris Hilton, Noah Cyrus, Will Smith, Billie Eilish, Elton John and Selena Gomez.

Jamie Lynn, who has tried to remain cordial with her sister throughout her conservatorship battle in 2021, continues to follow Britney. The move marks the latest passive-aggressive move from Britney regarding both her sister and the rest of her family, who she has blamed publicly on multiple occasions for keeping her under the harmful legal deal until a judge finally terminated it in November.

Jamie Lynn’s involvement with the conservatorship came to light in 2019. As revelations of Britney’s mental health treatment arose, it was revealed that Jamie Lynn was named as the trustee in Britney’s SJB Revocable Trust in 2020, which was amended by Britney’s then-co-conservators in 2018, according to legal documents.

When Britney made her explosive 2021 court appearance and publicly called for her freedom from the deal for the first time, she also called out her family without naming her sister directly. She also laid out shocking allegations, like being forced to work long hours, being denied the right to remove her IUD and being completely removed from handling her own finances.

Days later, Jamie Lynn released a statement after receiving backlash for not publicly supporting the #FreeBritney movement, which sought to end her sister’s conservatorship long before her 24-minute court testimony. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, Jamie Lynn said that she stayed quiet about the situation because she believed her sister could speak for herself. However, now that she had spoken out, Jamie Lynn wanted the public to know that she supported her sister’s fight and wouldn’t benefit financially one way or the other if the conservatorship was terminated.

"Since the day I was born, I've only loved adored and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls-. I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way," she said at the time . "This situation does not affect me either way, because I'm only her sister who's only concerned about her happiness."

However, tax documents obtained by Fox News Digital indicate that may not be entirely the case.

Meanwhile, Britney took to her own social media in July to call out her sister and others for profiting off her during her conservatorship, whether it be through money or clout. Britney made a vague reference to the people " who never showed up " for her over the past 13 years as she had been dealing with a controlling legal conservatorship. This first post included what many believe was an indirect reference to her sister only speaking out now that she was getting public attention. In a follow-up post , Britney derided Jamie Lynn directly for performing her songs to remixes at awards shows.

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!" Britney wrote in a post that was also critical of her father, Jamie, who controlled her conservatorship at the time.

"My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill ... yet people still try !!!!" Britney added.

From there on out, the former "Zoey 101" star avoided speaking too directly about her sister’s conservatorship. She noted that she was previously getting death threats over the situation. However, that all changed in October when Jamie Lynn announced that she was releasing a tell-all book about her life titled "Things I Should Have Said." Due out in January, the book promises to discuss things like her sister’s conservatorship, her first pregnancy when she was 16 and her daughter’s near-fatal ATV accident in 2017.

"I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way," the "Zoey 101" alum shared on Instagram .

"I’ve spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn’t, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health, because this process challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to," she continued.

"I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else," the 30-year-old concluded.

She also announced that a portion of her book proceeds will be going to the mental health nonprofit This Is My Brave. However, the nonprofit eventually rejected that deal .

Days later, Britney shared a cheeky post on Instagram in which she seemingly jabbed at her sister for the decision to release a book by coming up with a list of potential titles that insinuated that Jamie Lynn shouldn’t tell these stories.

"Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book next year," she revealed, "but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!"

Spears suggested either calling the book "S--t, I really don’t know" or "I really care what people think."

This led many people to believe that she was taking a direct shot at her sister .

Now, after months of barbing each other back and forth on social media, it seems that Britney, who is free of her conservatorship, is hoping to simply avoid seeing anything further from her sister on Instagram as well as many others who she believes contributed negativity to her life in 2021. She said as much in her latest Instagram Post following her New Year’s follower purge.