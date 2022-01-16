Britney Spears calls public feud with sister Jamie Lynn 'tacky' as they seek to end public feud

Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears’ public war of words continued on Saturday night with the pop star’s younger sister begging her to call her so they can stop settling their family issues in public.

The recent bout between the two sisters marks months of drama coming to a head in the public eye. Things started after Britney, 40, issued a harsh rebuke of Jamie Lynn, 30, who has been speaking about her famous sister and her infamous conservatorship while promoting her upcoming book, "Things I Should Have Said."

On Saturday, Spears seemingly tried to end the public discourse by saying that they were being "tacky" and noted that she still loves her sister "unconditionally."

In direct response to a statement that Jamie Lynn released on her Instagram previously, Spears wrote: "Jamie Lynn … I don’t think your book is about me at all … I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me !!! When I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said ‘but you’re not … but it doesn’t make sense at all to me what you are saying !!!"

Britney went on to commend her little sister for working hard to get the life she’s living. However, she noted that she believes Jamie Lynn was not subject to the same level of scrutiny or mistreatment by their family. Specifically, Britney lamented the 13 years in which she was under her conservatorship in which she says her sister wasn’t there for her.

"You guys treated me like nothing and that’s not even half of it !!! I’m honestly shocked Dad isn’t in jail !!! Come on !!! We are supposed to have each other’s back … but what you’re saying just truly confuses me !!!" Britney wrote. "All I know is I love you unconditionally !!! So go ahead and say whatever you want … it’s so tacky for a family to right publicly like this !!!"

Britney added: "You say you love me … yet your loyalty is still with the people that hurt me the most !!!"

Just hours later, Jamie responded on her Instagram Story. Her goal also seemed to be to avoid continuing to have this discourse publicly. However, she put the ball in Britney’s court, alleging that she won’t respond to phone calls.

"Britney - Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform," Jamie wrote Saturday. "In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you."

The recent back-and-forth between the Spears’ siblings comes after Jamie Lynn has been doing press and talking about her sister while promoting her new book. Britney has called out Jamie Lynn for allegedly spreading lies about her both in the book on her press tour.

Specifically, Britney addressed her sister’s press tour directly on Thursday when she issued a lengthy statement she shared on Twitter. She said she had a 104-degree fever and decided then to watch her sister’s "Good Morning America" interview. Britney called out a handful of things that were said that she believes were specifically lies.

Jamie Lynn responded with a lengthy statement on Instagram and seemingly posted a cryptic statement directed at Britney on Saturday, all of which prompted their latest public discourse. However, the girls have been taking jabs at each other a lot over the past year as Britney sought to end her longstanding conservatorship, a restrictive arrangement that she has hinted Jamie Lynn was either indifferent or actively in support of.