R. Kelly supporter threatened prosecutors on eve of sentencing: court records

An R. Kelly super fan was arrested for allegedly threatening three Brooklyn prosecutors – five days before the disgraced R&B crooner was sentenced to three decades behind bars on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions.

Christopher Gunn was busted Saturday for making threats against a trio of female assistant U.S. attorneys in the Eastern District of New York who helped prosecute R. Kelly, also known as Robert Sylvester Kelly.

Authorities unsealed a federal complaint and affidavit Monday against Gunn of Bolingbrook, Illinois, alleging that he had pointed out the federal building where the victims worked in a video posted to YouTube Oct. 4, 2021.

"That's where they at," Gunn allegedly said. "That's where they work at…We're going to storm they office. We're going to storm they office. We going to storm [Jane Doe-1], [Jane Doe-2] and [Jane Doe-3]."

He added, "If you ain't got the stomach for the sh-t we 'bout to do, I'm asking that you just bail out."

The video featured a scene from the 1991 movie "Boyz N the Hood," showing four men in a car, with one loading a firearm. In the film clip, a passenger asks to be let out of the car then a gun fires, according to officials.

Gunn posted under the names "DeBoSki Gunn" and "DeBoSki" on YouTube and various social media accounts.

Authorities also said in the court documents that he had "engaged in the sale of firearm ammunition in relation to the Kelly matter."

A jury found the Grammy-winning artist guilty Sept. 27, 2021, of racketeering involving acts of bribery, sexual exploitation of a child, forced labor and transporting women across state lines for an immoral purpose. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly hit him with 30 years in prison at his sentencing Wednesday.

Gunn had visited the federal courthouse to watch R. Kelly's sex trafficking trial and continued posting about the case up until his arrest, according to the papers.

It wasn't the first time R. Kelly supporters landed in cuffs trying to help the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer. Three R. Kelly associates were arrested in 2020, accused of trying to intimidate or bribe victims in the case.

An accuser's car was set alight in Florida to dissuade her from cooperating with federal authorities, and another woman was offered a $500,000 bribe for her silence, according to court records.