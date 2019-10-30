R. Kelly skips court hearing over worries his infected toenail might get stepped on

R. Kelly skipped a scheduled court hearing in Chicago on Wednesday because he had an infected toenail and he was worried someone might step on it, the embattled R&B singer's attorney said.

The 52-year-old's defense lawyer, Steve Greenberg, explained that one of Kelly's toenails had to be removed as treatment and Kelly was worried someone might trample on his toe as he was escorted to and from court.

R. KELLY'S FEDERAL TRIAL IN CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CASE IN CHICAGO SET FOR APRIL

Kelly is detained at a jail two blocks from the courthouse and was expected to appear at the status hearing in his child pornography case.

R. KELLY DENIED BAIL IN NY SEX ABUSE CASE, TRIAL DATE SET FOR MAY 2020

During the five-minute hearing, Judge Harry Leinenweber said he'd rule later on motions to dismiss some charges and reconsider bond for Kelly.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to federal charges in Chicago and New York, where he is accused of a racketeering scheme to sexually abuse girls.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Leinenweber set Kelly's next hearing for Feb. 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report