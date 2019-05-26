Expand / Collapse search
Quentin Tarantino wins top dog award at Cannes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Associated Press
Whether or not Quentin Tarantino wins the Palme d’Or this year, at least he’s not coming home without a trophy.

The director of the Cannes Film Festival entryOnce Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” scooped up the top prize at the Palm Dog Awards. The awards are handed out annually to the canine stars — and human directors — of the festival’s most dog-centric flicks.

Tarantino surprised audience members Friday when he turned up to receive the trophy — a red dog collar — in person. He cheered pit bull Brandy, which is owned by Brad Pitt’s character in the film.

“I want to dedicate this to my wonderful actress Brandy. She has brought the Palm Dog home to America,” Tarantino said.