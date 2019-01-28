Quentin Tarantino-themed bar in New York City will have 'curator' creating 'Kill Bill,' 'Django'-inspired art

This place couldn’t be more “Quentin Tarantino” unless it was treating us to gratuitous shots of bare feet.

The KillBar, which recently opened in Brooklyn, N.Y., is using the Tarantino’s highly stylized films as inspiration for its cocktails, menu items and décor, with two humongous “installations” serving as the centerpieces for the space.

Mike Galkovich, who owns and operates KillBar, tells Fox News he counts himself as a “very big fan” of Tarantino’s films (the Tarantino-penned movie “True Romance” being his favorite), which gave him the idea to open the bar.

English artist Amar Stewart will also be serving as the bar’s “curator” going forward, and will be contributing two original paintings — one three-foot-tall “Django Unchained”-inspired piece, and another six-foot painting of Uma Thurman in her “Kill Bill” attire, according to the New York Post — to be hung in the bar as soon as the paint is dry.

The restaurant’s visitors have also documented artwork inspired by Samuel L. Jackson’s character of Jules from “Pulp Fiction,” as well as the Tarantino films seemingly playing on a loop inside the bar.

If that wasn’t enough, Galkovish says the bar’s executive chef Kairsten Nunn is helming its food program to feature dishes inspired by (and named after) various Tarantino-specific film references, including: Big Kahuna sliders and Jack Rabbit Slim milkshakes, à la those from “Pulp Fiction”; “Hateful 8 Wings,” which come with eight dipping sauces; “Death Proof” chili; and various cocktails inspired by the films.

No word on whether the bar will be selling Red Apple cigarettes or training its servers to use fake Australian accents.