Queen Elizabeth seen wiping tears away after Prince Philip funeral

Queen Elizabeth II was photographed dabbing away a tear at the funeral for her late husband, Prince Philip.

Philip died at age 99 on April 9, prompting the royal family to gather for a celebration of life ceremony in honor of the late Duke of Edinburgh. All eyes were on the Queen during the ceremony as she sat in a row by herself out of an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the Queen is known for not showing too much emotion in public, a chance photo snapped by the Royal Central caught the Queen in the back of her black Bentley on her way out of the service calmly wiping away a tear after saying goodbye to her husband of 73 years.

It’s rare for the public to see the Queen displaying emotion, something royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith told USA Today is by design.

"She is a woman of deep feeling but she works very hard to present an impassive face," she told the outlet. "It's partly due to her role, and partly her temperament and the way she was brought up."

Philip married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

Philip's celebration of life, which he had a major role in planning prior to his death, was attended by his and the queen's four children -- Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward -- as well as Charles's wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall; Anne's husband Timothy Laurence and Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Philip’s grandchildren -- which include Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn — also were in attendance.

Meanwhile, Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall's husband, Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also joined their royal spouses at the family event.

The United Kingdom observed a nationwide minute of silence just before the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service started.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.