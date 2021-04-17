PHOTOS: Prince Philip's funeral: Duke of Edinburgh to be laid to rest at royal ceremony
Prince Philip will be laid to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
Soldiers arrive at the Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP)
Condolences letters and flowers are laid outside the old residence of Prince Phillip, Villa Guardamangia in Pieta, in Valletta, Malta, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9 aged 99. His funeral service is taking place at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle Saturday. (AP Photo/Rene' Rossignaud)
Maltese Navy officers hold a picture of Prince Phillip, outside his old residence, Villa Guardamangia in Pieta, in Valletta, Malta, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9 aged 99. His funeral service is taking place at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle Saturday. (AP Photo/Rene' Rossignaud)
A woman lays flowers outside the old residence of Prince Phillip, Villa Guardamangia in Pieta, in Valletta, Malta, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9 aged 99. His funeral service is taking place at St. George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle Saturday. (AP Photo/Rene' Rossignaud)
People wait by barriers outside Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Officers of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrive for the Gun Salute for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP)
Soldiers walk through the entrance of the Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP)
Officers of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery arrive for the Gun Salute for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP)
A man raises a bowler hat to The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery as they ride towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021, ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
