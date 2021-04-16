Queen Elizabeth shares private candid photo of herself with Prince Philip ahead of funeral

Queen Elizabeth II is looking back on her life with her late husband of 73 years, Prince Philip – who died on April 9 at age 99 – ahead of his funeral on Saturday.

The monarch shared a candid throwback photo of herself and the Duke of Edinburgh sitting amid a sprawling landscape backdrop in Scotland as the happy couple flashes large grins.

In the cool old school snap, which was taken by the couple's daughter-in-law, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex – Philip is seen sitting to the queen’s right and is leaning back into the Scottish Highlands picnic-style as he poses with his beige bucket hat on his right knee.

For Queen Elizabeth II, the 94-year-old appears chipper in a green blouse and sweater combination donning a red and dark-colored plaid dress.

"The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003," the royal family captioned a tweet displaying the photo on Friday – mere hours before Philip is to be laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

In a continued photo captioned affixed to the image’s posting on Instagram, the royal family adds: "Her Majesty and the Royal Family are grateful for all the messages of condolence from around the world and have been touched to see and hear so many people sharing fond memories of The Duke, in celebration of his life."

Queen Elizabeth II was just 13 years old when she met the then-18-year-old Prince Philip in 1939. After a years-long courtship, the couple married in 1947 and the rest is history.

"The secret between their marriage was mutual respect, understanding and space," True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News. "As the duke, Philip knew that he had to do his duty. He was always there for the queen."

Bullen added of the late Philip: "He spoke of being this real guardian around the queen. He protected her, but also made her passage through as a queen easier."

On Friday, the queen made her first solo address to the people of the Commonwealth country of St. Vincent and the Grenadines after they experienced a series of volcanic eruptions.

"I have been saddened by the destruction and major disruption caused by volcanic eruptions in recent days, and my thoughts are with the many people and families who have been evacuated from their homes, and whose livelihoods have been affected," the queen said in her statement obtained by Fox News. "I send my thanks to the emergency services and all those involved in the relief effort."

"My prayers will remain with the people of S.t Vincent and the Grenadines at this very difficult time," she added.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.