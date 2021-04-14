Princess Eugenie pays tribute to Prince Philip, recalls favorite memories spent with her late grandfather

Princess Eugenie honored her late grandfather Prince Philip on Wednesday, just days after his death at the age of 99.

She reflected on some of her favorite memories spent with the the Duke of Edinburgh in an Instagram tribute.

"Dearest Grandpa, ⁣⁣We all miss you. ⁣⁣You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. ⁣⁣People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them," she begins in her lengthy caption.

Eugenie then reflected on the memories with her grandfather she holds close to her heart, such as "learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read" from him.

"I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. ⁣I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. ⁣I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer," her post continues.

"⁣⁣I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren. ⁣⁣Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. ⁣⁣With all my love ⁣Eugenie," she concludes.

She shared two touching photos of herself alongside Philip, one from the Investec Derby, at the start of the weekend marking the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations, in 2012. The second photograph shows a touching moment between Philip and Eugenie when she was just a little girl, showing him giving her a pat on the head.

Eugenie's tribute comes just days after her cousins, Prince William and Harry, issued separate statements in honor of Philip.

The royal family confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday, April 9 in a statement.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the statement reads.

During England’s coronavirus lockdown, he had been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen, 94.

On Feb. 16, Philip was admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell. On March 3, he underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital before being transferred back to King Edward VII hospital on March 5 and ultimately released home on March 16.

Philip married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service for the Duke of Edinburgh will take place this Saturday, April 17.