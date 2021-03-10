Queen Elizabeth to privately quiz senior royal family members after Meghan, Harry's racism claims: report

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly taking Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's racism claims very seriously and will start quizzing senior members of the royal family about them.

The 94-year-old monarch broke her silence on Tuesday after her grandson and his wife told Oprah Winfrey that there were conversations taking place behind the scenes about what color their son Archie's skin tone would be when born as Markle is biracial.

Sources told the Sun that the reigning monarch will be speaking to family members individually to try and find more information.

Harry, 36, clarified later neither the Queen nor his grandfather, Prince Philip, who is currently in the hospital, made the egregious remarks.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," said a statement from the Palace provided to Fox News on Tuesday. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement concluded.

During the televised tell-all, the couple detailed how they were allegedly mistreated by Britain’s royal household, as well as "The Firm," referring to senior members of the family.

Markle, 39, described feeling so isolated and miserable inside the palace that she had suicidal thoughts. When the duchess asked for mental health help from the human resources staff she was told she was not an employee.

Harry also revealed the stresses the couple endured had ruptured relations with his father, Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, and his brother, Prince William, illuminating the depth of the family divisions that led the couple to step away from royal duties and move to California last year.

William, 39, is second in line to the throne.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son, Archie, was born a year later. During the interview, the couple shared they are expecting a girl due this summer.

