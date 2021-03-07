Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting a baby girl

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's impending bundle of joy is a girl, the couple said on Sunday.

The pair shared the exciting news during their sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

The pair is already parents to son Archie, who turns two in May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to Fox News back in February that they are having a second baby together.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told Fox News at the time.

In May of 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Soon after, they announced that they were stepping back from their duties as senior royals. They currently live in California together.

The baby news was a rare positive moment in a conversation that dwelt mostly on their struggles within the royal family.

Winfrey's hotly anticipated two-hour pre-recorded interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began its airing on CBS in the U.S. on Sunday night, with Markle sitting alone with Winfrey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report