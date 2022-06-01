Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Beacons: What to know

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United Kingdom is celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign.

June 2 marks the first day of the queen's Platinum Jubilee, which will conclude on June 5. The Jubilee will consist of a handful of events set to honor and celebrate Queen Elizabeth II.

It follows Silver, Gold and Diamond Jubilee celebrations in 1977, 2002 and 2012, which marked 25, 50 and 60 years on the throne. Jubilees are usually marked with a combination of ceremonial military displays, a church service and street parties.

The lighting of the beacons is one of two events to take place on June 2.

WHAT IS IT?

There has long been the tradition of lighting beacons to celebrate Jubilees, weddings and coronations in the United Kingdom.

The beacons are usually lit atop mountains, cathedral towers, castle battlements, on town and village greens, country estates, parks and farms, along beaches and on cliff tops, according to the Palace.

WHAT HAPPENS?

Starting at nightfall, a chain of beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom to honor Queen Elizabeth II. The beacon chain was originally used for communication, but now is used for special events and celebrations.

There are three types of beacons:

Community Beacons - Communities and charity groups will light these beacons throughout regions of the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and the United Kingdom's Overseas Territories.

Commonwealth Beacons - One of these beacons will be lit in all 54 capital cities of the Commonwealth.

Principal Beacon - This beacon will be lit by Queen Elizabeth II in a ceremony held at Windsor Castle.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Queen Elizabeth II is expected to light the principal beacon, but could opt out of the ceremony. She could reportedly miss out on some Platinum Jubilee events due to her "episodic mobility issues."

The queen has increasingly delegated public duties to other members of the royal family due to poor health in recent months.

The members of the royal family are expected to arrive at Windsor Castle around 9:25 p.m London time and the ceremony will be led by pageant master Bruno Peek.

Peek participated in Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee in 2002 and her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.