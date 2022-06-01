Queen Elizabeth faces security scare amid Platinum Jubilee, man arrested at Buckingham Palace: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth reportedly faced a security scare as her royal staff gears up for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Buckingham Palace.

On Sunday night, Connor Attridge was arrested for trespassing on the grounds of the royal residence in London, the Oxford Mail reported Tuesday. According to the outlet, the 28-year-old entered through the vehicle gate of the Royal Mews, which houses the royal family’s horses, when it was opened for an authorized vehicle.

Despite being told to stop by a member of the household staff, Attridge replied, "I want to come in. I want to see the queen." He was then ushered out of the gate and arrested.

According to the outlet, the monarch was not in residence at the time. While the 96-year-old has primarily been staying at Windsor Castle, she traveled to her Balmoral estate in Scotland for what has been described as "a short break" before she participates in the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Attridge’s attorney, Daniel Mullin, told Westminster Magistrates’ Court his client suffers from mental health issues and had "no motive or desire to go further than he did."

"This was at worst reckless and at best bordering on an accidental offense," said Mullin, as quoted by the outlet.

District Judge Nina Tempia adjourned the case to June 28 for the Crown Prosecution Service to obtain consent from Attorney General Suella Braverman. This is required in cases involving trespassing on a protected site.

Attridge was granted bail with conditions, including a curfew monitored by electronic tag, as well as orders not to travel to London except to attend court.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

In April, a man dressed as a priest who claimed to be a friend of the Coldstream Guards’ military chaplain was allowed inside without showing identification or credentials. He was then reportedly invited to eat, drink and exchange stories with the soldiers. The queen was at her Sandringham estate, which is more than 140 miles away from Windsor Castle, celebrating her birthday.

It wasn’t until the following morning that police were notified, and the intruder was removed. He was not arrested.

"The Army takes this breach of security extremely seriously, and it will be thoroughly investigated as a matter of priority," a British Army spokesperson told Fox News Digital at the time. "This incident is now part of an ongoing investigation, and it would therefore be inappropriate to comment further at this time."

The spokesperson noted that there was no breach of security at Windsor Castle or royal security. The breach occurred in a separate standalone army barracks.

The most recent incident raised eyebrows given the heightened security ahead of the queen’s Trooping the Colour celebration Thursday. During the highly publicized event, she is joined by other members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a flypast by the Royal Air Force.

On Tuesday, the queen returned to Windsor in time for Thursday’s Trooping the Colour at Buckingham Palace. Thousands of tourists and locals are expected in Windsor as the UK celebrates the Platinum Jubilee, marking the queen’s 70 years on the throne.