Queen Elizabeth and Paddington Bear: Why are people leaving the book character at tribute sites?

People have been visiting London to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II and many have chosen to pay tribute to the late queen with marmalade sandwiches and Paddington Bear stuffed animals, but they have been urged to stop.

Since the news of the queen's passing which shocked the world on September 8, 2022, thousands have been flooding to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral Castle to pay their respects.

There have been lots of flowers and kind messages laid our for the late queen as well as stuffed Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches, which are the fictional children's book character's favorite snack.

So what is the stuffed bear doing in the collection of items brought to London to honor the queen? It has to do with a sketch that aired early in 2022 where Queen Elizabeth II sat down for tea with the fictional character as part of her Platinum Jubilee.

The official Paddington Bear Twitter account even paid tribute to the queen after her death.

"Thank you, Ma'am, for everything," the Twitter post said.

Even though the gesture is well-intentioned, the Royal Parks have been asking visitors to not leave "non-floral objects/artifacts such as teddy bears or balloons" at the parks.

"Any form of floral tribute is acceptable," the Royal Parks said through a statement on their website.

"In the interests of sustainability, we ask visitors to only lay organic or compostable material. The public will be asked to remove all wrapping from floral tributes and place these in the bins provided. Removing the wrapping will aid the longevity of the flowers and will assist in subsequent composting which will start between one week and a fortnight after the date of the funeral," the statement continued.

The website also stated that candles should not be lit in the parks and any candle that is lit "will be extinguished and periodically removed."

Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled for over 70 years, her eldest son, Charles became the king. The queen's funeral is set to take place on September 19.