Queen Elizabeth has never worn a face mask in public for this possible reason, royal author claims

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage around the globe, health officials and professionals have urged the wearing of masks in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel virus.

While the U.K. just began its second national lockdown, one high-profile citizen has yet to don a mask in public.

According to Robert Lacey, author of "Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult," Queen Elizabeth II has never been photographed wearing a face mask throughout the pandemic.

In a piece published by Vanity Fair, Lacey -- who also serves as a historical consultant to the hit Netflix series “The Crown" -- pointed out that the 94-year-old monarch's family members, including Prince Charles and Prince William, have all worn masks "since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis in order to set a public example."

"The Queen’s thinking on this matter remains a mystery," wrote Lacey before claiming: "The closest that anyone has come to explaining why Elizabeth II should not just ignore but apparently flout government guidelines is because she wants to show Britain a picture of the magnificent and mask-less times that lie ahead."

Pointing out that Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm such a theory, he added: "Her Majesty is holding out for hope."

The Queen has not been seen in public for nearly a month, last being seen on Oct. 15 at Porton Down, again without a facemask.

Per Lacey, who has been writing about the British royal family for 40 years and previously worked at the royal archives, the Palace explained that the 48 individuals set to come in contact with the monarch for the day had been tested for COVID-19 before meeting with her.

The coming weekend, however, will provide an opportunity for the Queen to wear a mask: Remembrance Day on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The holiday pays tribute to those that have died in defense of the U.K.

"So surely on Sunday we will see Her Majesty honor their sacrifice by wearing the mask that has become the symbol of our national determination to defeat this cruel and insidious enemy?" suggested Lacey.

He added: "She will also be flanked at the COVID-modified ceremony by several other members of the royal family, and on this national occasion, we can presumably expect that they will all be wearing their masks as well?"